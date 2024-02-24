This One Vegetable Can Make You Resistant To The Effects Of Caffeine

We have all done it. Had a rough night’s sleep, rushed through breakfast and turned up to work with a back-to-front dress on. No, just me?

It’s on days like this that you opt for an extra shot, an extra cup or an extra dose of coffee or whatever caffeine you can get your hands on. Whatever will get you through the day.

Then, as you walk in the door to your home after such a day, you realise that you are, for lack of a better word, vibrating. You maybe went too far with the caffeine. You might have another sleepless night ahead because of it. Typical.

However, there is a trick to getting that caffeine through your system faster and while it’s tasty, it may be a bit... smelly. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right?

The vegetable that will help you to metabolise caffeine

On X (formerly Twitter), one user asked botanist James A Wong: “tell me a random broccoli fact” to which the botanist replied: “If you eat lots of broccoli it makes you more resistant to the effects of caffeine.”

“The toxins in it that make you fart, cause your liver to ramp [up] the production of enzymes that clear stuff like caffeine from your blood.”

Huh?

If you eat lots of broccoli it makes you more resistant to the effects of caffeine.



Of course, I had to look into this because even at my big age, I know I’ll definitely make the caffeine mistake again and find myself rattling through my house until inevitably crashing.

According to the coffee experts at coffee publication Sprudge, this is true but you will need to eat about half a kilo of broccoli to feel the benefits. Gulp.

However, in good news for those that don’t like broccoli, it isn’t actually limited to just that vegetable! A 2020 study found that cruciferous veggies such as: cauliflower, brussel sprouts, horseradish, broccolini, kohlrabi, mustard greens, bok choy, cabbage, kale, turnips, can be just as helpful in metabolising caffeine.