Why This Terminally Ill Little Boy Has A Wedding Ring To Match His Mum And Dad's

The parents of a boy with an incurable brain tumour had a third wedding ring designed for their son so all three of them could “get married” when the couple renewed their vows.

Yavanna and Lar Keogh, from Dublin, are parents to Oscar, who celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday 24 June. But as the couple anticipate it could be Oscar’s last birthday, they decided to make it extra special and get hitched again.

“We renewed our vows, but wanted Oscar to marry us too,” said the 34-year-old mother, who has been with Lar for 15 years. “It was absolutely beautiful.”