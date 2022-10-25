This Tik Tok Influencer Uses Olive Oil To Moisturise His Lips

Lourdes Balduque via Getty Images

As the weather gets colder, our lips are getting drier. If you’re anything like me, you’re always on the hunt for the perfect lip-care, especially in the winter. There are so many options you can choose from: Vaseline (my go-to), the classic chapstick or maybe Carmex?

Well influencer and designer fashion and beauty sensation Charles Gross shares that his secret to moisturised lips is something we all use to cook - olive oil.

@charlesgross Replying to @rumeysaaaaaaaaa My parents always put olive oil on their lips, and I do too ❤️ ♬ original sound - Charles Gross

“The product I’ve been using on my lips to prevent them ever from being chapped, I’ve been using my entire life. It feels so ingrained in my muscle memory, so much a part of my day that I don’t really consider it a part of my skincare routine or any routine. It’s almost like taking a vitamin,” Gross says in his Tik Tok video.

“It’s olive oil! After I wash my face, every morning and night, I put on olive oil. If my lips do get chapped, I put a little salt or sugar in the olive oil, scrub on my lips, wipe, then follow with more olive oil,” Gross shares.

“It doesn’t have to be expensive. You don’t need to get artisanal olive oil for your lips. Just a drop, rub it in and move on! Soon you’ll forget it’s even a part of your routine but your lips will glisten.”

Speaking to FalseEyelashes.co.uk, makeup artist and aesthetician Saffron Hughes reveals why using olive oil can have a big impact on our skin during the winter.

“Olive oil is full of fatty acids and antioxidants, as well as having moisturising properties. Our lips, especially in winter, can become dry and compromised. Olive oil is an excellent moisturiser, especially when applied to wet skin. It acts as a second skin barrier for dry, cracked lips and absorbs easily into dehydrated area,” Hughes says.

Savaş Altan, a Medical Aesthetic at Vera Clinic, also agrees. Lips become chapped as they do not have the oil-producing glands that are found over the rest of the body,” Altan says.

“As a result, lips produce fewer oils to help keep them moist therefore, putting lip oil on your lips is beneficial to prevent dryness and nourish, soften, and protect your lips from dehydration and cracking. They will also leave your lips with a glossy shine adding moisture.

But why do our lips get drier in the winter?

According to Altan there are several reasons for this. “The cold air and winds with the contrast of the centrally heated air inside can chap and cause lips to become dry.”

“The skin on your lips is much thinner and more delicate than other parts of your body. Plus, the sensitive skin on your lips is usually not covered even in winter wear so they’re more exposed to the winter weather than the rest of your body,” Altan adds.

How can we moisturise our lips in the winter?

“In the winter it’s important to keep your lips hydrated by applying a non-irritating lip balm, lip moisturiser or lip oil several times a day and before bed,” Altan says.

“If your lips are very dry and cracked, try a thicker ointment, such as petroleum jelly. Some people may be sensitive to some fragrances, so try fragrance-free products.”

Altan continues: “It’s also important to use a lip product with a sun protection factor (SPF) when outdoors as our lips are as susceptible to sun damage as the rest of our skin, so it’s important to protect even in the winter. This extra sun protection will prevent sunburn, which can worsen chapped lips.”

If you’re someone who bites or picks your lips, this can worse the problem. “If your lips feel dry avoid licking them as saliva evaporates causing your lips to become drier so apply a lip balm or oil instead,” Altan explains.

