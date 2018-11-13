Good news for lovers of coffee and haters of unnecessary plastic waste - the UK chain AMT Coffee (best known for serving coffee at train stations, hospitals and airports) is rolling out compostable coffee cups.

AMT, which has 50 stores across the UK, said the cups are made from a material derived from sugar cane crop and “will naturally break down at room temperature and will fully decompose within one year”.

Alistair McCallum-Toppin, a founder of the company and its managing director, said the cup had taken years of research and development to source and that he hoped other companies would follow suit.