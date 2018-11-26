In our monthly series, Payday Millionaire, we’ll bring you one treat yo’ self item to splurge your hard-earned cash on.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with decorations seeming to spring up earlier each year. So why not make your home smell a little festive too?

This gorgeous winter candle from The White Company will fill your living room with a warm, spicy scent with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange.

It looks as good as it smells, with slices of orange, red berries and cinnamon sticks adding to its luxury feel – the red ribbon helps make it a great gift to buy someone.