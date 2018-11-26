26/11/2018 06:00 GMT | Updated 44 minutes ago

This White Company Winter Candle Will Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas

In our monthly series, Payday Millionaire, we’ll bring you one treat yo’ self item to splurge your hard-earned cash on.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with decorations seeming to spring up earlier each year. So why not make your home smell a little festive too?

This gorgeous winter candle from The White Company will fill your living room with a warm, spicy scent with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange.

It looks as good as it smells, with slices of orange, red berries and cinnamon sticks adding to its luxury feel – the red ribbon helps make it a great gift to buy someone. 

You’ll notice the candle doesn’t have a glass casing like most other candles, making it look much more beautiful and rustic. It doesn’t need a glass jar because the candle has a soft wax core and a hard wax outer – meaning when it burns the outside stays intact. 

The candle is available in a range of sizes. The medium candle (pictured above) costs £26 and has approximately 65 hours’ burn time. The large candle has 72 hours’ burn time and costs £36. It is also available in other sizes, such as tea lights and extra large sizes.

