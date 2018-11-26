In our monthly series, Payday Millionaire, we’ll bring you one treat yo’ self item to splurge your hard-earned cash on.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with decorations seeming to spring up earlier each year. So why not make your home smell a little festive too?
This gorgeous winter candle from The White Company will fill your living room with a warm, spicy scent with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange.
It looks as good as it smells, with slices of orange, red berries and cinnamon sticks adding to its luxury feel – the red ribbon helps make it a great gift to buy someone.
You’ll notice the candle doesn’t have a glass casing like most other candles, making it look much more beautiful and rustic. It doesn’t need a glass jar because the candle has a soft wax core and a hard wax outer – meaning when it burns the outside stays intact.
The candle is available in a range of sizes. The medium candle (pictured above) costs £26 and has approximately 65 hours’ burn time. The large candle has 72 hours’ burn time and costs £36. It is also available in other sizes, such as tea lights and extra large sizes.
