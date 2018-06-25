This Woman Wore A Bath Puff As A Fascinator And We Fully Support Her

Is there anything worse than receiving an invite to a fancy bash and having nothing in your wardrobe to wear? We think not.
Now one lady from Lancashire has become our new style icon after using a household item as the pièce de résistance for her party outfit.
Lilian Smith wrote to a magazine telling readers that she had decided to wear a bath puff (you know, the things you wash your body with) in her hair.
Smith revealed that the lightbulb moment came to her in the bathroom, after she had struggled to find the right colour fascinator in the shops, and realised the bath puff would fit the bill exactly.
“It matched my outfit perfectly and looked great,” says Smith, who simply attached the puff to a hair clip (take note if you have a wedding coming up).
And people were full of nothing but admiration for her next level ingenuity.
And it seems Lilian isn’t the only person who has been creative when it comes to headgear for special occasions.
Elsewhere, people have been digging up other ingenious hacks with items made from household objects. Including the sanitary towel slippers.
And in other sanitary products, the tampon Halloween decoration.
And let’s never forget using cocoa powder as an alternative to makeup.
The extent of human creativity knows no bounds and we could not be happier about it.