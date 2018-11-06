Thomas Cook Is Scrapping 70m Pieces Of Single-Use Plastic From Flights And Hotels

Thomas Cook will remove 70 million pieces of single-use plastics from across its airline and hotel businesses over the next year.

To kickstart its mission, the travel company will immediately remove straws and stirrers, which it uses in large numbers, from its flights. It will also review the use of plastic knives and forks on board planes, as well as disposable cups in its hotels.

The company made its decision following research showed that three quarters of its customers were more aware of their plastic use than they were 12 months ago – but more than one in five said that while they were on holiday, they would be more likely to throw plastic away than recycle it.