Safe Travels Thor, The Walrus That Delighted Britain

A walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth on Monday. Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images

A restless walrus who has delighted northern England over the festive period has returned to the water – and is hopefully heading north to his natural habitat in the Arctic.

The animal, swiftly nicknamed Thor, has made brief appearances on land since parking himself on a slipway in Scarborough harbour on the evening of December 30.

His close proximity to the town – just yards from the town’s cafes and slot machines – prompted officials in the seaside resort to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks display to stop the massive animal getting agitated and coming to harm.

Reports suggested up to 500 people were watching his antics at any one time with thousands visiting the scene.

Thor, the first walrus recorded in Yorkshire, “demonstrated some natural male behaviour over the evening”, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said.

Thor at Scarborough harbour on New Year's Eve Stuart Ford via PA Media

What a surreal day! Arriving on site at 3am 31/12/2022 and spending a grueling but rewarding 14hrs closely monitoring 'Thor'.



It's been an absolute honour and a privilege to be involved from the start and be part of such an amazing @BDMLR team.



Thor the Walrus - A thread↓🧵 pic.twitter.com/jYxaSPYqG7 — Bethan (@BethClyne) January 1, 2023

A walrus named Thor stopped by Scarborough to masturbate and rest on his journey in the North Sea, prompting the city to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks to avoid disturbing him.



This is the energy we need in 2023. pic.twitter.com/5qRmTRkIiY — Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) January 1, 2023

The male juvenile slipped back into the sea just under 24 hours later, but then turned up 100 miles further up the North Sea coast.

A large crowd quickly gathered in the Northumberland town of Blyth on Monday lunchtime after the walrus was spotted resting on a wooden pontoon at the local yacht club.

The BBC has reported left Blyth at around 6.45am on Tuesday, according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and it is hoped he will now head north to his normal Arctic waters.

People look at a walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth. Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images

Was expecting to look at geese this afternoon, not watch a Walrus with an itchy nose 😍 #Thor #Blyth pic.twitter.com/oXSuvkC5R3 — Mark Eaton (@Mark_A_Eaton) January 2, 2023

The assumption is that Thor had swum round from the Hampshire coast, where he was spotted earlier in December.

The RSPCA had said the walrus did not appear to be sick or injured, and encouraged people to enjoy the sight from a respectful distance.

The walrus is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, and so disturbing the animal may constitute an offence.

