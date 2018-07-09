Charging your electric car when you’re away from home is about to get a lot easier.

The government is set to announce new plans to install potentially hundreds of thousands of electric car charging points across the country as part of the government’s Road to Zero strategy to cut down on air pollution.

The charging points would be installed in on-street parking areas and on UK roads.

The plan, being unveiled by transport secretary Chris Grayling, is to make it easier to recharge electric vehicles than refuel petrol or diesel models. In addition to new charging points there are also plans to start installing charging points in new homes and businesses as standard.