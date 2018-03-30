Thousands Of Violent Crime Suspects Released Without Conditions Following Bail Changes

Thousands of suspects under investigation for violent and sexual crimes have been released without conditions since changes to police bail came into effect.

More than 3,000 people were released under investigation for offences such as murder and rape by 12 police forces between April and June 2017, according to the BBC.

Figures released to the broadcaster under the Freedom of Information Act found these included 1,692 people arrested for violent crimes, 768 rape suspects and 31 questioned on suspicion of murder.

The Home Office said it had asked forces to review their use of bail, the Press Association reported.

It comes after a 28-day limit on pre-charge bail came into effect in April last year, as part of a Government shake-up aimed at ending the “injustice” of individuals being kept under a cloud of suspicion for very long periods of time.

The new measures also meant bail could only be used when deemed “necessary and proportionate”.