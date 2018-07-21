Remember that strange time in history where you couldn’t walk into a pub, switch on TV or even walk down the street without someone reminding you that “it’s coming home”?

Feels like a long time ago now, doesn’t it?

Well, it wasn’t. It was a week and a half ago. And we’re guessing no one is feeling the phrase’s disappearance from the public consciousness quite like Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, whose football anthem ‘Three Lions’ is where it originated.

In fact, with the World Cup now over for another four years, ‘Three Lions’ has now experienced the biggest drop in UK chart history.