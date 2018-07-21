Remember that strange time in history where you couldn’t walk into a pub, switch on TV or even walk down the street without someone reminding you that “it’s coming home”?
Feels like a long time ago now, doesn’t it?
Well, it wasn’t. It was a week and a half ago. And we’re guessing no one is feeling the phrase’s disappearance from the public consciousness quite like Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, whose football anthem ‘Three Lions’ is where it originated.
In fact, with the World Cup now over for another four years, ‘Three Lions’ has now experienced the biggest drop in UK chart history.
Having topped the chart last week thanks to streaming - marking the fourth time that it had hit number one with the same line-up of Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds, a chart record - this week it missed the top 40 completely, dropping 96 places.
But as the Official Charts Company noted, at least the 96-place drop was on brand, with the track having initially been released to spur on the England team in Euro 96.
The record for the biggest drop was previously held by the NHS choir, whose past Christmas number one song ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ fell from the top spot down to number 29 at the beginning of 2016.
With ‘Three Lions’ now out of the top 40, Drake celebrated yet another UK chart success this week, with ‘In My Feelings’ earning him his fifth UK number one, and third of this year alone, following the success of ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Nice For What’.
Drake is also sitting atop the albums chart, ahead of The Vamps, soundtracks for ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ and George Ezra.