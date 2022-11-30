Three-Star Holidays Are Going To Be All The Rage In 2023. Here's Why

Ana Rocio Garcia Franco via Getty Images

Forget five-star holidays – three-star trips are set to be what we’re all booking in 2023, according to travel industry execs. And we think they may be onto something.

The experts at Expedia have predicted that three-star holidays will be all the rage next year, as consumers seek to balance their wanderlust with the rising cost of living.

Households across the UK are feeling the pinch at the moment, with warnings that inflation will keep food and fuel costs high into the new year.

But, when faced with such doom and gloom back home, people still want to get away – though some may amend their itinerary to make it happen.

In 2023, 39% of UK travellers plan to stay in one to three-star hotels, according to a survey from the company of a whopping 24,000 respondents. More than a quarter of us (28%) want to book a stay with added value inclusions, such as toiletries or a free breakfast.

It’s not just the cost we’re considering; the types of holidays people are favouring also seem to be shifting. Against a backdrop of burnout – when people are tired of going above and beyond at work – people want breaks little and often throughout the year.

“Travellers are seeking smarter ways to see the world, without compromising on comfort or cool factor. In the UK, more than a quarter (28%) of travellers admit they are more concerned with value for money than ever before,” an Expedia spokesperson commented.

“There is a shift in mindset from the post-pandemic bucket-list mentality, with a move towards a more spontaneous approach, and almost a fifth would rather go on more trips in three-star properties than splurge on one big luxury getaway.”

Their hypothesis is backed up by data from Hotels.com, which shows interest is up more than 20% globally for three-star and under hotels.

Of course, plenty of us have long-opted for three-star breaks, whether due to budget, preference, or a combination of the two. And it’s worth remembering that trips abroad may be totally off the cards for some as the cost of living bites.

We’d hazard a guess that UK day trips will continue to be popular next year, especially since Manchester has made it into Lonely Planet’s top recommendations globally.

If that’s not your bag, you could head to Eastbourne, which has just been crowned the best British holiday spot by Time Out.