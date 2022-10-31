The 25 'Breathtaking' Destinations You Must Visit In 2023, According to National Geographic

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images Sao Miguel, Azores made the hit list of must-visit destinations

Consider our 2023 holiday inspiration list officially jam-packed with ideas thanks to National Geographic naming its top 25 locations to visit next year.

The list, which the publication describes as ‘filled with wonder, rewarding to travellers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems’, is made up of ‘under the radar’ holiday ideas.

Advertisement

Chosen by the global editors of National Geographic, the spots are divided into five categories - Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure.

The Community list focuses on places that stand out for sustainability, with Karpathos in Greece taking the top spot for ‘women-led ventures leading the charge in sustainable tourism’.

Milwaukee, Wisonsin as well as Alberta, Canada also made the billing and Ghana was recommended for a chance to explore Black heritage.

Laos was named thanks to a new high-speed train that makes lesser known regions of the area accessible.

Advertisement

The UK made it to the Nature category with the Scottish Highlands but Botswana hit the top of the list thanks to its programs to rehabilitate endangered species.

Texas was named for its Big Bend National Park and Slovenia got a shout out for being ‘a long-term leader in sustainable tourism’.

The Azores also made the billing for the Nature category due to its incredible whale watching opportunities.

Here’s the rest of National Geographic’s Best of the World 2023 list in full:

Culture

Egypt (including Cairo)

Busan, South Korea

Appian Way, Italy

Charleston, South Carolina

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Family

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

San Francisco, California

Colombia

Manchester, UK

Adventure