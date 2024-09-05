Here's What 'Tic Tac' Actually Stands For, And It Makes Sense

via Associated Press

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about snack brand names, it’s that they have way more secret meanings than I’d expected.

For instance, Toblerone’s packaging has a secret hidden bear in its branding. HARIBO, Twix, HobNob, and KitKat all have fascinating stories behind their iconic names too.

Advertisement

But what about the littler guys ― namely, the tiny, mint-flavoured Tic-Tacs that were basically a second currency in secondary school?

Does their name stand for something, or relate to tic-tac-toe in some way (as I’d thought)?

Nope ― it’s onamatopeia

Speaking of secondary school, you probably haven’t heard the word “onomatopoeia” for a while now.

But apparently, that’s exactly what the Tic-Tac brand uses.

According to Tic-Tac’s own site, the product was originally called “Refreshing Mints” (which they admit is far less catchy).

Invented in 1969, the product’s name changed to its now-iconic branding in 1970.

And in a different page of Tic Tac’s site, the company admits the name was inspired by the sound of the little capsules rattling around in their box.

“The tic and tac heard when the iconic little box is opened and closed inspired the name of one of the most famous sweets in the world,” Tic Tac’s site reads.

Advertisement

The packaging is so small, it can skip certain logistical steps

Apparently that’s not the only effect the packaging has had on the “pills” (according to Tic Tac, that’s what the mints are really called).

The boxes have no nutritional information or ingredients on them, which is very rare for a food product.

But according to Tic Tac, that’s because the box is basically too tiny to count.

“As the package size has a surface area of less than 100cm2 it is not required to have an ingredient or nutritional panel,” their site reads, sharing you can find that information online if you like.