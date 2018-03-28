Tiffany Haddish has defended herself after coming under fire from Beyoncé’s die-hard fans over her recent loose-lipped interview.
You know, the one where she let slip that Beyoncé was involved with a scuffle with an undisclosed actress at a party, culminating in the singer being bitten on the actual face?
Given Beyoncé’s penchant for privacy when it comes to her personal life, the Beyhive (the name given to the Queen Bey’s most devoted army of fans) haven’t exactly held back in voicing their grievances with Tiffany’s candour, which she has now responded to.
Responding to her detractors, Tiffany wrote: “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop.”
Referring to the fact that Beyoncé stopped her from, in her own words, “beating somebody ass”, Tiffany continued: “[Beyoncé] kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what.
“To me she is a shero and a great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a unicorn that has her back.”
Since Tiffany’s revelation, there’s been much speculation over who was responsible for biting Beyoncé at the event, with HuffPost reaching out to the representatives of the other famous guests at the party in a bid to work it out.
So far, we can rule out a number of A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence and, erm, Shirley Maclaine, while Lena Dunham - previously named the bookies’ favourite - recently dismissed the claims on Twitter.
Last month, Tiffany made headlines when she claimed she’d witnessed an undisclosed actress at a party (it’s not known whether this was the same biting-on-the-face event or another bizarre Knowles-Carter shindig) attempting to flirt with Jay-Z, despite Beyoncé being present at the time.