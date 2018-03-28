Tiffany Haddish has defended herself after coming under fire from Beyoncé’s die-hard fans over her recent loose-lipped interview.

You know, the one where she let slip that Beyoncé was involved with a scuffle with an undisclosed actress at a party, culminating in the singer being bitten on the actual face?

Given Beyoncé’s penchant for privacy when it comes to her personal life, the Beyhive (the name given to the Queen Bey’s most devoted army of fans) haven’t exactly held back in voicing their grievances with Tiffany’s candour, which she has now responded to.