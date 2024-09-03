Tim Walz Uses Trump's 'Exact Quote' Against Him In Scathing New Takedown

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, used Labour Day to remind voters of how Donald Trump sees common workers versus his wealthy friends.
“This guy has made it clear how he stands,” Walz said on Monday in Milwaukee. “He’s sitting down at Mar-a-Lago after he got elected president and this was his exact quote, he’s talking to a bunch of folks at Mar-a-Lago: ‘You’re rich as hell, and we’re gonna give you a tax cut.’ At the same time, he was telling workers they get paid too much already. That’s who this guy is.”
Trump made the tax-cut promise to “rich as hell” donors at a 2023 event for extremist North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson — while declaring in 2015 that “our wages are too high.”
His administration also opposed a minimum wage hike in 2019, although he said in 2020 he would “consider it to an extent” if reelected.
Walz summed it up:
“You tell me who in Wisconsin is sitting around saying, ‘damn, I wish they’d give billionaires tax cuts and screw me over. Damn, I wish they’d take my health care away. I wish they’d underfund my public school. I wish they would make my job more difficult and more dangerous. And then at the end of the day I wish they’d make me work ‘til I’m 75 years old.’”
“No one’s saying that,” he said. “No one’s asking for that agenda. What they’re asking for is to be treated fairly, with dignity.”