Tim Walz Uses Trump's 'Exact Quote' Against Him In Scathing New Takedown

“This guy has made it clear how he stands,” Walz said on Monday in Milwaukee. “He’s sitting down at Mar-a-Lago after he got elected president and this was his exact quote, he’s talking to a bunch of folks at Mar-a-Lago: ‘You’re rich as hell, and we’re gonna give you a tax cut.’ At the same time, he was telling workers they get paid too much already. That’s who this guy is.”