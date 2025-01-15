Timothée Chalamet Certainly Made A Dramatic Entrance At A Complete Unknown's London Premiere

Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday night via Associated Press

It makes sense, then, that for A Complete Unknown’s London premiere, the Call Me By Your Name star would also take an out-of-the-box approach when it came to arriving on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Ahead of a screening on Tuesday night, Timothée was seen arriving on one of London’s iconic Lime bikes, which he parked right on the red carpet before posing for photographs.

timothèe chalamet just arrived on a lime bike 😭 pic.twitter.com/oJJZ5ktFFA — ٍ (@chxlametcinema) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

And needless to say, the good people over at Lime were pretty excited to see one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces atop one of their bikes…

Timothée takes the lead as Bob Dylan in the new biopic, sharing the screen with Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, a character inspired by another of the musician’s famous former girlfriends, Suze Rotolo.

Advertisement

A Complete Unknown has – perhaps surprisingly – received the seal of approval from Bob Dylan himself, who wrote on X last month: “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!).

“Timothée Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

He added: “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”

Advertisement

The James Mangold film was nominated for three awards at the Golden Globes earlier this month, including a Best Actor In A Drama nod for Timothée and Best Supporting Actor recognition for Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger.