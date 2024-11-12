Timothée Chalamet Claims He Was Turned Down For These Major Films For Not Having The 'Right Body'

Timothée Chalamet at the Dune: Part Two premiere earlier this year via Associated Press

He may be one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood right now, but Timothée Chalamet has admitted that his star power was called into question in the early years of his career.

In fact, the Oscar nominee has claimed that he repeatedly lost out on roles due to his appearance before making it big.

Advertisement

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Timothée shared his opinion that he and Bob Dylan – who he portrays in the biopic A Complete Unknown – were both forced to forge their own way in their respective industries.

“If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body’,” he recalled.

Timothée added: “I had an agent that called me and basically said, ‘You’ve got to put on weight,’ – not aggressively but… you know.”

Advertisement

While he said Bob Dylan found his way into the music scene via “folk music”, Timothée recalled that he got his start in “personalised movies” like Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women.

These days, Timothée is known for his work in big-budget films like the Dune franchise and the movie musical Wonka, although he did reunite with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in 2022 for the offbeat horror romance Bones And All, in which he and Taylor Russell played a pair of cannibals.

A Complete Unknown is slated for release in the UK in January.