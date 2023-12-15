Timothée Chalamet Names Character He Wishes He Got To Play In 'Barbie' Movie

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about the attempted “Barbie” cameo that never made it to movie screens.

The “Wonka” actor, in an interview on “The Tonight Show,” said there was an idea for him and his “Lady Bird” co-star Saoirse Ronan to appear in the latest Greta Gerwig-directed film.

“I don’t know what the cameo would have been, I think I would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies,” Chalamet told Jimmy Fallon.

“Not Allan, but something — maybe there was a reject French one along the way,” he added, referring to the character played by Michael Cera.

Chalamet added that he got to see Gerwig and the “Barbie” set, which was built by the time that he finished filming for “Wonka.”

Gerwig told Hollywood First Look earlier this year that she tried to get the two actors, who also appeared in her film “Little Women,” to make cameos in Barbie Land, but she wasn’t able to do it.

She noted that Ronan had a scheduling conflict that prevented her from taking on the cameo, seemingly a reference to the actor producing and starring in “The Outrun.”

“Both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much,” she told CinemaBlend.

“But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which made over $1.4 billion at the box office this year, scooped up nine nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards while the film also received a record-breaking 18 nominations at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.