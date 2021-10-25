If you’ve only just recovered from Tipping Point’s biggest howler ever, then my goodness have we got a gift for you. Fresh from the ‘Liberal Democrat of moles’ saga, the ITV daytime quiz show served up another hilariously wrong answer on Monday. Host Ben Shephard couldn’t hide his shock as one contestant got an ancient Greek poet confused with Homer from The Simpsons.

ITV

The contestant was asked the question: “In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?” “I know he likes doughnuts,” the contestant reasoned, referring to Homer Simpson’s love of the sweet treats. Cut to an open-mouthed Ben looking absolutely stunned.

Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021

However, the player ploughed on and gave doughnuts as his final answer. Needless to say it was not correct, but what’s perhaps even worse it that when the question was passed over to a fellow contestant, she remarked: “I was going to say doughnuts as well.” D’oh indeed.