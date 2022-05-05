Ben Shephard Pays Tribute To Tipping Point Contestant Who Died After Filming

Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard ITV

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a contestant who died after filming an appearance on the show.

The presenter said Wednesday’s episode of the ITV quiz show was a “poignant” one, as it featured contributor Cath.

Advertisement

In a post on social media ahead of the show airing, Ben shared a photo of himself with Cath and her fellow contestants.

Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sWwkAJNCjc — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) May 4, 2022

He wrote: “Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one... since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”

Tipping Point’s official accounts also shared a message in tribute to Cath.

Advertisement

It read:“After the recording of today’s programme, we spoke with Cath’s family who shared the sad news of Cath’s passing.

“Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”

After the recording of today's programme, we spoke with Cath’s family who shared the sad news of Cath's passing.



Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies. pic.twitter.com/z9fzvXwq1f — Tipping Point (@TippingPointITV) May 4, 2022

Tipping Point debuted on ITV in 2012, and sees contestants answer questions in order to put plastic discs into an arcade-style, coin-pushing machine in the hope of winning a cash prize.

Tipping Point airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV.