Kate Winslet Was Left 'Traumatised' By Titanic, Says Director

Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Titanic director James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was “a bit traumatised” after shooting the film.

The 1997 epic marked Kate’s big international breakthrough, appearing as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack.

The British star recently reunited with James on the forthcoming Avatar sequel The Way Of Water which the director feels they are both “eager” for.

He told Radio Times: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it.

“We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers.”

The director added: “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!”

Kate and Leo on set with director James Cameron Moviestore/Shutterstock

Kate plays Metkayina matriarch Ronal in the much-anticipated Avatar sequel, which is returning to the big screen nearly 13 years on from the release of the original sci-fi epic, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

James has planned out a further three films, which would bring the Avatar franchise to five in total.

However, confirmed that for the sequel to be profitable, it would have to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” and if it is not he will have to rethink the future films.

“Go big or home home,” he added of the decision.