Tito Jackson pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

US musician Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70.

Tito was best known for his work alongside his brothers in the 70s group The Jackson 5, lending his vocals to hits like I Want You Back, I’ll Be There and ABC.

He also played guitar on the band’s later recordings, including the hit singles Blame It On The Boogie and Can You Feel It.

On Sunday night, Tito’s sons TJ, Taj and Taryll – who previously enjoyed success as the musical trio 3T in the mid-1990s – announced the news that their father had died.

Tito Jackson (back left) with his brothers and bandmates Marlon Jackson (front left), Michael Jackson (front right), Jackie Jackson (back centre) and Jermaine Jackson (back right) via Associated Press

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

They continued: “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T’. Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.

“Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another’,” the brothers signed off their message, adding: “We love you Pops.”

For his work in The Jackson 5, Tito was nominated for three Grammys, and was inducted into the RocK And Roll Hall Of Fame with his famous brothers in 1995.

He was the longest-serving member of the chart-topping group, and also enjoyed success as a solo artist and TV personality, releasing his first album as a solo musician in 2016.

As well as his sons, Tito is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya and their mother, Katherine.