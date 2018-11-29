TK Maxx Pulls 'OCD' Kitchenware Following Backlash

The retailer TK Maxx has pulled a range of products that appeared to trivialise obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), a mental illness which severely affects around 750,000 people in the UK.

The issue was brought to light after multiple customers tweeted photos of the kitchenware range sold in stores, which read: “I have OCD... Obsessive Christmas Disorder.”

After the charity OCD UK tweeted the retailer asking them to consider removing the product, saying it was “in poor taste”, TK Maxx pulled the line from stores.

Emily Heath, from Staffordshire, lives with OCD and said seeing the kitchenware range “felt like a kick in the stomach”.

The 29-year-old marketing executive told HuffPost UK: “The seriousness of OCD is constantly misunderstood as just being a perfectionist, when in reality it is a debilitating illness that can ruin lives.

“OCD has affected me for most of my life and when it is repackaged as a cutesy eccentricity to sell products, especially by a respected brand like TK Maxx, it undermines how unbearable living with the illness on a day-to-day basis can be.”

