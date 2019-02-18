Any parent of a toddler will know only too well that trying to keep them sitting quietly and calmly for longer than 20 seconds is near impossible. So it came as no surprise when two-year-old Fray, whose dad was being interviewed on BBC Breakfast on Sunday, wanted to have a run around the studio.
Fray’s Dad James was on the show to discuss the paternity care he received when his son was born 10 weeks premature, after a survey showed two thirds of dads are forced to return to work while their baby is still in neonatal care.
Mid interview, Fray jumped up from the sofa and ran around the seating area.
“Mum might come in by the way and take Fray,” said presenter Rachel Burden, before co-host Naga Munchetty added: “I think Mummy may need to come and take Fray because of the cameras and everything.”
“He’s happy, he’s enjoying it very much,” the presenters added, as the toddler continued to have a ball running around the studio.
Meanwhile, his dad was explaining his decision to take a few days off when Fray was first born prematurely and only to take his two weeks statutory paternity leave when his son was discharged from hospital – as well as his struggles to juggle work during this time.
When Fray disappeared later on in the interview, presenter Burden confirmed he had gone off camera for a bit of a runaround with his mum. Giving the famous BBC interview kids a run for their money, Fray?