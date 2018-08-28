Toddlers Care About What Others Think Of Them And Change Their Behaviour To Please Us

Even before toddlers learn to speak, they are aware of how others are judging them, a study has revealed.

Psychologists from Emory University found that children as young as two are sensitive to the opinions of others and will change their behaviour when they feel like they are being watched.

The study, published in the journal Developmental Psychology, noted that while previous research has documented this behaviour in five-year-olds, this study suggests it may emerge sooner.

“We’ve shown that by the age of 24 months, children are not only aware that other people may be evaluating them, but that they will alter their behavior to seek a positive response,” said Sara Valencia Botto, an Emory PhD candidate and author of the study.