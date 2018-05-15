A second player from a British rugby club visiting Sri Lanka has died, two days after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties, police have said.

Tom Baty, 27, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the police spokesman’s office said.

He and teammate Thomas Howard, aged 26, suffered breathing difficulties on Sunday and Howard died shortly after being admitted to hospital.

A statement posted on the club’s website on Tuesday said: “It is with great sadness that the club can now confirm that Tom Baty, 26, from Durham City has died this afternoon following his admission to hospital on Sunday, 13th May.”

A 22-strong party from the club arrived in Sri Lanka last Thursday and played a friendly against a local team two days later.

The following morning the two players fell ill and were taken to hospital, local police said.

The judicial medial officer gave an open verdict and sent body samples for further analysis, police said.

The British embassy said in a short statement it was assisting the players’ families and was in touch with local medical services.