Tom Cruise's Attendance At Baseball Game Has Everyone Crying ‘Deep Fake’

We’re so used to seeing Tom Cruise hanging off the back of aeroplanes, standing on top of speeding trains or you know, casually hanging out in space, that when he does something regular some people can’t quite get their heads around it. Case in point: when the Hollywood star went to watch a baseball game at the weekend.

NEW#TomCruise at a Baseball Game between San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco. He was there with his Son Connor. pic.twitter.com/NoDZ3FtaHh — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) October 10, 2021

The Mission Impossible actor was spotted in the crowd at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the Giants took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of the National League Division Series. Sat next to him was his 26-year-old son Connor.

via Associated Press Actor Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The acting legend has been the subject of many deep fake videos in recent years. There is even a dedicated TikTok account, DeepTomCruise, which has nearly three million followers and regularly posts videos of what appears to be the Top Gun star. So it didn’t take long for people to joke that this was another deep fake after photos and videos of him (and it definitely was him) in the crowd hit social media...

90% sure that was a Tom Cruise deepfake — dylan (@dylmdav) October 10, 2021

That deep fake of Tom Cruise at Oracle Park is almost as convincing as the cardboard cutout of Mary Hart at Dodger Stadium. — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) October 10, 2021

I’ve so many deep fakes of Tom Cruise that I was shocked when I saw his actual face. — The Love Witch👄🌹☠️ (@MusicFck) October 10, 2021

Others questioned whether it was an imposter...

Gonna spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering if some random dude convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2021

Alright it’s Tom Cruise. He’s talking to Danny Glover, unless he has Glover fooled as well. pic.twitter.com/wmZvxALuab — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2021

The home team ended up losing to the Dodgers, and guess who got the blame for that?

It shoulda been 3-0 Giants, I honestly think they only lost because Tom Cruise was at the park. — Ernesto (@ernestorepublic) October 12, 2021

If it wasn't for Tom Cruise Giants would have swept the Dodgers — Dodger troll (@Benny_JB1981) October 12, 2021

What with Tom Cruise? Give me a break. Nearly every Giants fan knows and admit we got handled, and it had nothing to do with Tom Cruise. — John-Michael DeWall (@JMDeWall) October 12, 2021

The Giants literally blamed Tom Cruise for their Game 2 loss. https://t.co/0NLe8sal7L — Andrew R (@agr_dodgers22) October 12, 2021

All i see on my timeline Is giants fans blaming the umpire for game 2 😂😂 I’ve even seen them blaming Tom cruise for showing up to that game😂 so don’t talk… thanks — gmo__21 (@wixon2001) October 12, 2021

gonna need Tom Cruise to show up to game 4 tonight since he was the Giants “jinx” in game 2 🤡 — g (@DoyerSZN) October 12, 2021