Tom Cruise's Attendance At Baseball Game Has Everyone Crying ‘Deep Fake’

We’re so used to seeing Tom Cruise hanging off the back of aeroplanes, standing on top of speeding trains or you know, casually hanging out in space, that when he does something regular some people can’t quite get their heads around it.
Case in point: when the Hollywood star went to watch a baseball game at the weekend.
The Mission Impossible actor was spotted in the crowd at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the Giants took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of the National League Division Series.
Sat next to him was his 26-year-old son Connor.
The acting legend has been the subject of many deep fake videos in recent years. There is even a dedicated TikTok account, DeepTomCruise, which has nearly three million followers and regularly posts videos of what appears to be the Top Gun star.
So it didn’t take long for people to joke that this was another deep fake after photos and videos of him (and it definitely was him) in the crowd hit social media...
Others questioned whether it was an imposter...
The home team ended up losing to the Dodgers, and guess who got the blame for that?
The man can’t win. Maybe stick to being an action star, Tom.