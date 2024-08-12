We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Tom Cruise's Unbelievable Olympics Closing Ceremony Stunt

Seriously... how did Tom Cruise pull this stunt off? via Associated Press

If you’ve followed Tom Cruise’s career over the decades, you’ll know the action star has never shied away from a death-defying stunt or two.

The Top Gun star has long been renowned for throwing himself into action sequences when making his movies, and at the Olympics Closing Ceremony his love of a risky stunt reached new heights (literally).

Near the end of the four-hour ceremony, the Oscar nominee was spotted on the roof of the Stade De France, where he launched himself 164 ft downwards to collect the Olympic flag on behalf of Los Angeles, where the next games are due to take place in 2028.

Nothing to see here, just Tom Cruise jumping off the roof of a stadium via Associated Press

After collecting the flag from LA mayor Karen Bass and celebrated Olympian Simon Biles in typical Mission: Impossible style, it only made sense for Tom to then push his way through a crowd of excited athletes to hop ontop of a motorbike and then make his way out of the stadium.

The action then cut to a pre-recorded sequence in which Tom biked his way on board a plane, which he then leapt out of in his third major stunt of the clip.

Oh yeah, and once that was all over with, he motorbiked out of the stadium via Associated Press

After landing in California with the flag, the flag was then taken through the streets of LA.

Watch the unbelievable stunt play out in the video below:

After Tom handed the flag over to various iconic Olympians, who ran with it throughout Los Angeles, the ceremony ended with live performances from several artists who originally hail from California, including Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Billie Eilish.