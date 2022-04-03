Pointless viewers were left in tears after an episode of the BBC quiz show featuring Tom Parker was brought forward following the death of The Wanted singer earlier this week at the age of 33.
Tom, who had been battling a stage four glioblastoma brain tumour, had filmed the show with his bandmate Max George late last year.
Viewers were told the decision to air the episode of Pointless Celebrities on Saturday evening was made with the “full support and blessing of Tom’s family”.
Tom and Max had taken part in the show to raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity and Brain Research UK, a cause close to both of their hearts after Tom’s diagnosis.
A BBC spokesperson said: “In a tribute to Tom Parker who sadly passed away this week, his episode of Pointless Celebrities, which was recorded late last year, was brought forward with the full support and blessing of Tom’s family.”
Tom and Max made it all the way to the final and managed to win by finding a Pointless answer in the final round, winning £2,500 for their chosen charities.
Viewers were moved to tears after seeing Tom taking part in the show, despite being in the midst of treatment for brain cancer.
Among those paying tribute was Pointless creator and co-host Richard Osman, who remembered Tom’s “strength and kindness”.
At the end of the show a card was shown reading: “Tom Parker 1988-2022”.
In October 2020, the singer shared that he had been told he had an inoperable brain tumour after having a seizure during a family holiday.
In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Tom’s wife Kelsey said he “passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side”.
“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she said.
“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”