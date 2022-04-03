Tom, who had been battling a stage four glioblastoma brain tumour, had filmed the show with his bandmate Max George late last year.

Viewers were told the decision to air the episode of Pointless Celebrities on Saturday evening was made with the “full support and blessing of Tom’s family”.

Tom and Max had taken part in the show to raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity and Brain Research UK, a cause close to both of their hearts after Tom’s diagnosis.

(L-R) Tom Parker and Max George on Pointless Celebrities BBC

A BBC spokesperson said: “In a tribute to Tom Parker who sadly passed away this week, his episode of Pointless Celebrities, which was recorded late last year, was brought forward with the full support and blessing of Tom’s family.”

Tom and Max made it all the way to the final and managed to win by finding a Pointless answer in the final round, winning £2,500 for their chosen charities.

Viewers were moved to tears after seeing Tom taking part in the show, despite being in the midst of treatment for brain cancer.

Among those paying tribute was Pointless creator and co-host Richard Osman, who remembered Tom’s “strength and kindness”.

There is a very special edition of 'Pointless Celebrities' this evening. Recorded a few months ago it features the extraordinary @tomparker. I hope it shows his strength and kindness. He and @MaxGeorge play for @BrainTumourOrg if you would like to donate in his memory ❤️ — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 2, 2022

Watching Tom Parker on Pointless Celebrities. What a beautiful soul he was. Life is so very cruel and unfair sometimes. #PointlessCelebrities #RIPTomParker — Claire She Goes (@Glavlar) April 2, 2022

Has there ever a more deserving winning team on Pointless Celebrities? I think not — Peter Mulholland (@petermulhollan) April 2, 2022

Oh this is so sad 💔Feeling emotional just hearing continuity announcer telling us the show is being screened early as a tribute to #TomParker and with the blessing of his family #PointlessCelebrities #Pointless #braintumourawareness — Marina 🌻🐈🚣‍♀️💙 (@mpmeg) April 2, 2022

It’s so emotional seeing Tom Parker on #pointless 💜🌷 — BEX..not Kazz (@BexDisney) April 2, 2022

This moment between Tom and Max after winning the money for their charities❤️ #PointlessCelebrities #pointless pic.twitter.com/Itk8q7CRut — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) April 2, 2022

A hard watch 💔 #pointless — JOANNE REED (@jlc1978) April 2, 2022

This is a difficult thing to watch R.I.P. #TomParker #Pointless — Bini Patel-Watkins (@BiniPW) April 2, 2022

Absolutely the right choice to show #Pointless .... incredible, our boys 🧡💛🧡💛 — rach22uk_TW (@rach22uk) April 2, 2022

Actually smiled my arse off the whole way through that. It was so strangely comforting and such a gorgeous way to honour his character. I’m so glad he got to enjoy himself and be a winner for a charity so personal to him. That’s the Tom I will always remember! ❤️ #Pointless — bridie 🦋🧡 (@bridiemia_) April 2, 2022

At the end of the show a card was shown reading: “Tom Parker 1988-2022”.

a pointless finalist and money for two brain tumour charities.. more to add to your amazing legacy @TomParker 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/8cZPCZNmHO — Lauren 🦋 (@LaurenHxo_) April 2, 2022

In October 2020, the singer shared that he had been told he had an inoperable brain tumour after having a seizure during a family holiday.

In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Tom’s wife Kelsey said he “passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side”.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she said.