The families of two young people who died at a festival have paid tribute to them. Tommy Cowan, 20, and 18-year-old Georgia Jones, both from Havant in Hampshire, died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Three men are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of drug dealing. A 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old from Waterlooville, and a 22-year-old man from Cosham have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, Hampshire Police said. Ms Jones worked with people with learning and physical difficulties, her family said. “Georgia was a very strong-willed and opinionated young lady,” they said in a statement released through Hampshire police. “She was a shoulder for anyone that needed it. She loved her job working with people with learning and physical difficulties. We just hope she uses her ‘indoor voice’ wherever she may be.”

The pair were among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from the event that night, with organisers issuing a warning of a "high strength or bad batch" of drugs. The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a "safety precaution". A spokeswoman for the hospital said it was believed they were admitted after falling ill from the effects of drugs. Another person remains in a critical condition. Mr Cowan was described as a caring young father.

According to Portsmouth newspaper The News, his father said: “He was funny. He loved life and he loved his little boy. “He was everything. He was a good lad – unfortunately he made a bad choice.” Mr Cowan was a “brilliant” friend, according to 19-year-old Jack Ford, who said they met at college studying uniformed services. “He is such a caring guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved going out with his mates but most importantly loved spending time with his girlfriend and son,” said Mr Ford, who lives near Portsmouth. “It was a big shock to lose such a great guy like him.”

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the two young people who lost their lives at @MutinyFestivals yesterday.❤ — Craig David (@CraigDavid) May 27, 2018

Police said Ms Jones was taken ill at the festival in King George V Playing Fields at 7.10pm before Mr Cowan was found collapsed 20 minutes later. A further 12 festival-goers went to the hospital on Saturday, but their cases were “not necessarily all drugs-related”, the hospital spokeswoman said. Three more attended on Sunday morning to be treated for injuries sustained in assaults or because of alcohol-related intoxication, the spokeswoman added. Police said the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious. Mutiny warned at around 9.30pm on Saturday, after the pair were taken ill, that it was “aware of a dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site”, and that no drugs should be taken.

I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING @MutinyFestivals 2NITE. MY HEART GOES OUT 2 FAMILIES OF THOSE WHO LOST LOVED ONES LAST NIGHT! 🙏🏽 — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) May 27, 2018