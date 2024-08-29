Tommy Fury Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Aftermath Of Molly-Mae Split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in 2022 GC Images

The former Love Island finalists revealed to fans two weeks ago that they had ended their relationship five years after meeting on the ITV dating show.

Since then, the boxer has been keeping a low profile, but shared an emotional update with fans on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” he admitted, referring to “false allegations” in the press and on social media that have been “horrendous”.

He added: “Thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

Tommy previously shut down speculation that he had cheated on Molly-Mae during their relationship via a representative, who said the reality star was “horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media” and would be “consulting his lawyers”.

Molly-Mae was the first to speak out about the break-up, telling her followers: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

An hour later, he wrote: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”