Tommy Robinson Says Prison Sentence Was Attempt To 'Mentally Destroy Me'

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has described his prison sentence as an attempt to “mentally destroy” him.

Robinson, who was released from HMP Onley in Rugby on Wednesday, said he was subject to “solitary confinement” and treatment that amounted to “mental torture”.

He was released from the Category C prison after three leading judges in London quashed a contempt finding made at Leeds Crown Court in May.

They granted Robinson conditional bail from a 13-month jail sentence pending proceedings in another case at the Old Bailey.

Speaking to supporters in a video posted on Facebook, Robinson said he had been a “target”.

“What they have attempted to do is mentally destroy me. That was not a prison sentence. That was mental torture,” he said.

“That solitary confinement, all of it, everything was orchestrated and organised to cause me maximum disruption.”