Skip Brushing Your Tongue? This Dentist Has Bad News For You

For years we’ve been told to brush our teeth at least twice a day (and additionally after meals) by dentists, oral hygienists, our parents – the list goes on.

Everyone tells us that protecting our teeth is vital: when you brush your teeth, you help remove plaque, plaque has bacteria, if not cleaned plaque can lead to tartar, making it harder to clean your teeth, leading to gum disease.

But an incredibly important part of the oral hygiene process tends to get overlooked: brushing your tongue. In case you didn’t know, a lot of pesky things can happen if you neglect cleaning your tongue, and Dr. Rhona Eskander, dentist and dental expert at Dental Phobia explains.

What are the risks of not brushing your tongue?

Bad breath

“The most common and immediate issue is bad breath,” Dr. Rhona explains. “The surface of the tongue can accumulate bacteria, food particles, and dead cells over time. These substances can produce foul-smelling compounds, leading to persistent bad breath.”

Oral bacteria growth

“Neglecting to clean your tongue allows harmful bacteria to thrive on its surface. This can contribute to an increased risk of dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and oral infections,” says Dr. Rhona.

Reduced taste

“A tongue covered in debris can dull your sense of taste, making it harder to fully enjoy the flavours of food and beverages.”

Yellowish appearance

Dr. Rhona continues: “A tongue that isn’t regularly cleaned may develop a yellowish or coated appearance, which can be unsightly and affect your overall oral aesthetics.”

Risk of dental plaque

“A dirty tongue can transfer bacteria to your teeth and gums, potentially leading to the formation of dental plaque,” she explains. “This plaque buildup can contribute to tooth decay and gum disease if left unchecked.”

Systemic health implications

“While the direct impact of not cleaning your tongue on systemic health is limited, poor oral hygiene can increase the risk of systemic health issues over time. Research has shown potential links between oral health and conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections.”

What tools can I use to brush my tongue?

Tongue scraper

“A tongue scraper is a specialised tool designed for cleaning the tongue’s surface,” Dr. Rhona says. “It usually consists of a soft, flexible plastic or metal strip with a blunt edge.

“To use it, gently scrape your tongue from back to front, removing the accumulated debris. Rinse the scraper after each pass. Using a tongue scraper is often more effective than a toothbrush for cleaning the tongue.”

Toothbrush

“If you don’t have a tongue scraper, you can use the bristles of your toothbrush to clean your tongue,” she confirms.



“After brushing your teeth, rinse your toothbrush, and then gently brush your tongue from back to front. Be sure to reach the back of your tongue where bacteria tend to accumulate.”

Toothpaste

“Some toothpaste brands offer toothpaste designed specifically for tongue cleaning. These toothpastes often contain ingredients that help break down bacteria and debris on the tongue’s surface.”

Mouthwash

“Using an antimicrobial mouthwash can help kill bacteria on the tongue and freshen your breath. Swish the mouthwash in your mouth as directed on the product label, making sure it comes into contact with your tongue.

“Remember that maintaining a clean tongue is an essential part of the overall hygiene routine, helping to prevent bad breath and reduce the risk of dental problems.”