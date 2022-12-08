Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Husband Of Almost 20 Years

Toni Collette has announced she is divorcing her musician husband Dave Galafassi after almost twenty years of marriage.

The Muriel’s Wedding star met the musician and tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony in 2003.

They share two children together, daughter Sage Florence, 14, and son Arlo Robert, 11.

On Thursday evening the 50-year-old actor shared a statement on Instagram announcing their divorce.

Dave Galafassi and wife Toni Collette pictured in 2009. Don Arnold via Getty Images

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the statement reads. “We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.

“We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

The couple’s divorce announcement comes after Mail Online published pictures of Dave kissing a woman on a beach in Australia.

Prior to marrying Dave, Toni was in a relationship with Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers after meeting on the set of musical drama film Velvet Goldmine.

The actor’s breakthrough came in 1994 in the Aussie hit Muriel’s Wedding, before going on to star in The Sixth Sense, About a Boy and Little Miss Sunshine.