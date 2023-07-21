Tony Bennett pictured in 2001 Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images via Getty Images

Legendary jazz and pop singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed the news of Tony’s death to The Associated Press on Friday morning, saying he died in his hometown of New York.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but Tony had been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016, going public with his diagnosis five years later.

Advertisement

Tony was famed for his illustrious music career, which spanned eight decades and saw him release more than 70 albums and win 19 Grammy Awards.

Born in 1926, Tony began his music career after serving in the US army in the final stages of World War II, releasing his first album in 1952.

He became famed for his signature song I Left My Heart In San Francisco, which was released 10 years later.

Often regarded as one of America’s last crooners, Frank Sinatra once described Tony as “the best singer in the business” in a 1965 interview.

Advertisement

“He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more,” Sinatra told Life magazine at the time.

Tony with Frank Sinatra in 1977 ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

In 2014, at the age of 88, Tony broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a number one album on the US Billboard 200 chart for Cheek To Cheek, his duets project with Lady Gaga.

Three years earlier, he had topped the charts with Duets II, a collection of collaborations with stars including Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Michael Bublé and Amy Winehouse, in what turned out to be the Back To Black singer’s last studio recording before her death in 2011, at the age of 27.

Tony’s final album, Love For Sale, was released in 2021, featuring duets with Lady Gaga on the title track and Night and Day.

Advertisement

Tony with frequent collaborator Lady Gaga, pictured in 2019 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Tony with Amy Winehouse in 2010 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

He also performed his final live shows with the Poker Face singer later that year, after announcing his retirement.

At the time, Tony’s son Danny explained the musician had been forced to retire “on doctor’s orders”, despite still being “a capable performer”, explaining that his Alzheimer’s meant he had short-term memory loss.

After news of Tony’s death was confirmed, tributes poured in online:

The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2023

Advertisement

Tony Bennett, the legendary New York pop and jazz singer, has sadly died at the age of 96.



We’re sending love to Tony’s friends and family. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/nMw65IdKbF — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 21, 2023

Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats. The first album I had was Tony Bennett sings 10 Rodgers and Hart songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a ‘bank raid’ of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many… pic.twitter.com/FN9Z1Q4Cmb — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 21, 2023

Tony is survived by his third wife Susan Crow, who he married in 2007, and his four children, including fellow singer Antonia Bennett.