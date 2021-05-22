Top Trending Baby Names Around The World Right Now

moodboard via Getty Images Nameberry identified the most viewed names on its site among visitors from 25 countries.

In April, the experts at Nameberry revealed that Luna, Arlo, Ava and Milo were among the most popular baby names on the site for the first quarter of 2021.

A follow-up report from the site, which maintains a database of baby names and provides naming resources for expectant parents, highlights the most viewed names among its users around the world. It identified the five most visited name pages for girls and boys over the past year among visitors from 25 countries, including South Africa, Pakistan, Brazil, Finland and Germany.

Needless to say, there are a lot of interesting overlaps and divergences. And while some names are genuinely common picks of the moment in those countries, others reflect pop culture hits (a la Lilibet in Russia, where “The Crown” is reportedly popular).

While these names aren’t necessarily the most popular in each country, given that they’re based on user data from one website, they do offer a window into what names are trending or may become more popular in the future.

Below, find the top baby names of 2021 among Nameberry visitors from 25 countries.

Australia

Girls

Luna Isla Aurora Mia Maeve

Boys

Arlo Hugo Oscar Leo Theodore

Brazil

Girls

Luna Olivia Lyra Helena Lavinia

Boys

Santiago Ethan Kai Mateo Rafael

Canada

Girls

Luna Maeve Chloe Ophelia Ivy

Boys

Arlo Silas Levi Finn Atticus

China

Girls

Kailani Lisann Luna Teagan Juliann

Boys

Jordi Milo Arlo Ethan Asher

Finland

Girls

Aurora Mila Iida Luna Noa

Boys

Atlas Mason Rufus Severus Ari

France

Girls

Ava Niamh Esme Penelope Anouk

Boys

Arlo Ezra Tobias Emrys Xavier

Germany

Girls

Luna Anna Anastasia Aurora Josephine

Boys

Hugo Leo Archie Felix Otto

Ghana

Girls

Abena Kayla Akosua Bridget Adelaide

Boys

Jayden Denzel Kofi Dominic Samuel

India

Girls

Anjali Reshma Kavya Kiara Niharika

Boys

Aarav Aryan Danger Sahil Reyansh

Ireland

Girls

Fiadh Ada Caoimhe Eabha Zoe

Boys

Tadhg Cormac Ronan Eoin Atticus

Israel

Girls

Ellie Maya Mia Ivy Thea

Boys

Eli Ben Arlo Ethan Tai

Italy

Girls

Enola Alice Elena Bianca Giulia

Boys

Soren Elias Cassius Marco Orion

Japan

Girls

Luna Aurora Mia Mina Rio

Boys

Kai Lorenzo Eneko Ezra Jiro

New Zealand

Girls

Aurora Luna Ivy Hazel Mabel

Boys

Arlo Asher Felix Leo Milo

Nigeria

Girls

Jasmine Olivia Zara Rebecca Aisha

Boys

Jayden Denzel Francis Adriel Bryan

Pakistan

Girls

Alizeh Esha Zara Alisha Reyna

Boys

Ludo Danger Qadir Jhon William

Philippines

Girls

Luna Maeve Astrid Athena Mae

Boys

Azriel Zachary Abiah Asher Ethan

Poland

Girls

Alice Clara Julia Violet Diana

Boys

Charles Dorian Lucifer Theodore Adam

Russia

Girls

Lilibet Lilith Polina Anastasia Elena

Boys

Victor Igor Remus Joey Emrys

South Africa

Girls

Pedi Luna Swati Amara Keziah

Boys

Jayden Kai Leo Micah Zuko

Spain

Girls

Aria Ava Luna Maya Olivia

Boys

Santiago Louis Jack Elias Hugo

Sweden

Girls

Anastasia Cora Julia Celia Nora

Boys

Finn Silas Caspian Adrian Atlas

United Arab Emirates

Girls

Aria Liya Mariam Noor Zara

Boys

Aryan Silas Jonah Vihaan Malakai

United Kingdom

Girls

Luna Ophelia Elodie Iris Maeve

Boys

Arlo Oscar Hugo Albie Atticus

United States

Girls

Luna Maeve Aurora Isla Aurelia

Boys