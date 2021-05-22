Parents

Top Trending Baby Names Around The World Right Now

Baby naming site Nameberry shared the most popular names among users in over two dozen countries.
Nameberry identified the most viewed names on its site among visitors from 25 countries.
In April, the experts at Nameberry revealed that Luna, Arlo, Ava and Milo were among the most popular baby names on the site for the first quarter of 2021.

A follow-up report from the site, which maintains a database of baby names and provides naming resources for expectant parents, highlights the most viewed names among its users around the world. It identified the five most visited name pages for girls and boys over the past year among visitors from 25 countries, including South Africa, Pakistan, Brazil, Finland and Germany.

Needless to say, there are a lot of interesting overlaps and divergences. And while some names are genuinely common picks of the moment in those countries, others reflect pop culture hits (a la Lilibet in Russia, where “The Crown” is reportedly popular).

While these names aren’t necessarily the most popular in each country, given that they’re based on user data from one website, they do offer a window into what names are trending or may become more popular in the future.

Below, find the top baby names of 2021 among Nameberry visitors from 25 countries.

Australia

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Isla
  3. Aurora
  4. Mia
  5. Maeve

Boys

  1. Arlo
  2. Hugo
  3. Oscar
  4. Leo
  5. Theodore

Brazil

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Olivia
  3. Lyra
  4. Helena
  5. Lavinia

Boys

  1. Santiago
  2. Ethan
  3. Kai
  4. Mateo
  5. Rafael

Canada

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Maeve
  3. Chloe
  4. Ophelia
  5. Ivy

Boys

  1. Arlo
  2. Silas
  3. Levi
  4. Finn
  5. Atticus

China

Girls

  1. Kailani
  2. Lisann
  3. Luna
  4. Teagan
  5. Juliann

Boys

  1. Jordi
  2. Milo
  3. Arlo
  4. Ethan
  5. Asher

Finland

Girls

  1. Aurora
  2. Mila
  3. Iida
  4. Luna
  5. Noa

Boys

  1. Atlas
  2. Mason
  3. Rufus
  4. Severus
  5. Ari

France

Girls

  1. Ava
  2. Niamh
  3. Esme
  4. Penelope
  5. Anouk

Boys

  1. Arlo
  2. Ezra
  3. Tobias
  4. Emrys
  5. Xavier

Germany

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Anna
  3. Anastasia
  4. Aurora
  5. Josephine

Boys

  1. Hugo
  2. Leo
  3. Archie
  4. Felix
  5. Otto

Ghana

Girls

  1. Abena
  2. Kayla
  3. Akosua
  4. Bridget
  5. Adelaide

Boys

  1. Jayden
  2. Denzel
  3. Kofi
  4. Dominic
  5. Samuel

India

Girls

  1. Anjali
  2. Reshma
  3. Kavya
  4. Kiara
  5. Niharika

Boys

  1. Aarav
  2. Aryan
  3. Danger
  4. Sahil
  5. Reyansh

Ireland

Girls

  1. Fiadh
  2. Ada
  3. Caoimhe
  4. Eabha
  5. Zoe

Boys

  1. Tadhg
  2. Cormac
  3. Ronan
  4. Eoin
  5. Atticus

Israel

Girls

  1. Ellie
  2. Maya
  3. Mia
  4. Ivy
  5. Thea

Boys

  1. Eli
  2. Ben
  3. Arlo
  4. Ethan
  5. Tai

Italy

Girls

  1. Enola
  2. Alice
  3. Elena
  4. Bianca
  5. Giulia

Boys

  1. Soren
  2. Elias
  3. Cassius
  4. Marco
  5. Orion

Japan

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Aurora
  3. Mia
  4. Mina
  5. Rio

Boys

  1. Kai
  2. Lorenzo
  3. Eneko
  4. Ezra
  5. Jiro

New Zealand

Girls

  1. Aurora
  2. Luna
  3. Ivy
  4. Hazel
  5. Mabel

Boys

  1. Arlo
  2. Asher
  3. Felix
  4. Leo
  5. Milo

Nigeria

Girls

  1. Jasmine
  2. Olivia
  3. Zara
  4. Rebecca
  5. Aisha

Boys

  1. Jayden
  2. Denzel
  3. Francis
  4. Adriel
  5. Bryan

Pakistan

Girls

  1. Alizeh
  2. Esha
  3. Zara
  4. Alisha
  5. Reyna

Boys

  1. Ludo
  2. Danger
  3. Qadir
  4. Jhon
  5. William

Philippines

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Maeve
  3. Astrid
  4. Athena
  5. Mae

Boys

  1. Azriel
  2. Zachary
  3. Abiah
  4. Asher
  5. Ethan

Poland

Girls

  1. Alice
  2. Clara
  3. Julia
  4. Violet
  5. Diana

Boys

  1. Charles
  2. Dorian
  3. Lucifer
  4. Theodore
  5. Adam

Russia

Girls

  1. Lilibet
  2. Lilith
  3. Polina
  4. Anastasia
  5. Elena

Boys

  1. Victor
  2. Igor
  3. Remus
  4. Joey
  5. Emrys

South Africa

Girls

  1. Pedi
  2. Luna
  3. Swati
  4. Amara
  5. Keziah

Boys

  1. Jayden
  2. Kai
  3. Leo
  4. Micah
  5. Zuko

Spain

Girls

  1. Aria
  2. Ava
  3. Luna
  4. Maya
  5. Olivia

Boys

  1. Santiago
  2. Louis
  3. Jack
  4. Elias
  5. Hugo

Sweden

Girls

  1. Anastasia
  2. Cora
  3. Julia
  4. Celia
  5. Nora

Boys

  1. Finn
  2. Silas
  3. Caspian
  4. Adrian
  5. Atlas

United Arab Emirates

Girls

  1. Aria
  2. Liya
  3. Mariam
  4. Noor
  5. Zara

Boys

  1. Aryan
  2. Silas
  3. Jonah
  4. Vihaan
  5. Malakai

United Kingdom

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Ophelia
  3. Elodie
  4. Iris
  5. Maeve

Boys

  1. Arlo
  2. Oscar
  3. Hugo
  4. Albie
  5. Atticus

United States

Girls

  1. Luna
  2. Maeve
  3. Aurora
  4. Isla
  5. Aurelia

Boys

  1. Silas
  2. Atticus
  3. Arlo
  4. Theodore
  5. Finn
