Top Trending Baby Names Around The World Right Now

In April, the experts at Nameberry revealed that Luna, Arlo, Ava and Milo were among the most popular baby names on the site for the first quarter of 2021.
A follow-up report from the site, which maintains a database of baby names and provides naming resources for expectant parents, highlights the most viewed names among its users around the world. It identified the five most visited name pages for girls and boys over the past year among visitors from 25 countries, including South Africa, Pakistan, Brazil, Finland and Germany.
Needless to say, there are a lot of interesting overlaps and divergences. And while some names are genuinely common picks of the moment in those countries, others reflect pop culture hits (a la Lilibet in Russia, where “The Crown” is reportedly popular).
While these names aren’t necessarily the most popular in each country, given that they’re based on user data from one website, they do offer a window into what names are trending or may become more popular in the future.
Below, find the top baby names of 2021 among Nameberry visitors from 25 countries.
Australia
Girls
- Luna
- Isla
- Aurora
- Mia
- Maeve
Boys
- Arlo
- Hugo
- Oscar
- Leo
- Theodore
Brazil
Girls
- Luna
- Olivia
- Lyra
- Helena
- Lavinia
Boys
- Santiago
- Ethan
- Kai
- Mateo
- Rafael
Canada
Girls
- Luna
- Maeve
- Chloe
- Ophelia
- Ivy
Boys
- Arlo
- Silas
- Levi
- Finn
- Atticus
China
Girls
- Kailani
- Lisann
- Luna
- Teagan
- Juliann
Boys
- Jordi
- Milo
- Arlo
- Ethan
- Asher
Finland
Girls
- Aurora
- Mila
- Iida
- Luna
- Noa
Boys
- Atlas
- Mason
- Rufus
- Severus
- Ari
France
Girls
- Ava
- Niamh
- Esme
- Penelope
- Anouk
Boys
- Arlo
- Ezra
- Tobias
- Emrys
- Xavier
Germany
Girls
- Luna
- Anna
- Anastasia
- Aurora
- Josephine
Boys
- Hugo
- Leo
- Archie
- Felix
- Otto
Ghana
Girls
- Abena
- Kayla
- Akosua
- Bridget
- Adelaide
Boys
- Jayden
- Denzel
- Kofi
- Dominic
- Samuel
India
Girls
- Anjali
- Reshma
- Kavya
- Kiara
- Niharika
Boys
- Aarav
- Aryan
- Danger
- Sahil
- Reyansh
Ireland
Girls
- Fiadh
- Ada
- Caoimhe
- Eabha
- Zoe
Boys
- Tadhg
- Cormac
- Ronan
- Eoin
- Atticus
Israel
Girls
- Ellie
- Maya
- Mia
- Ivy
- Thea
Boys
- Eli
- Ben
- Arlo
- Ethan
- Tai
Italy
Girls
- Enola
- Alice
- Elena
- Bianca
- Giulia
Boys
- Soren
- Elias
- Cassius
- Marco
- Orion
Japan
Girls
- Luna
- Aurora
- Mia
- Mina
- Rio
Boys
- Kai
- Lorenzo
- Eneko
- Ezra
- Jiro
New Zealand
Girls
- Aurora
- Luna
- Ivy
- Hazel
- Mabel
Boys
- Arlo
- Asher
- Felix
- Leo
- Milo
Nigeria
Girls
- Jasmine
- Olivia
- Zara
- Rebecca
- Aisha
Boys
- Jayden
- Denzel
- Francis
- Adriel
- Bryan
Pakistan
Girls
- Alizeh
- Esha
- Zara
- Alisha
- Reyna
Boys
- Ludo
- Danger
- Qadir
- Jhon
- William
Philippines
Girls
- Luna
- Maeve
- Astrid
- Athena
- Mae
Boys
- Azriel
- Zachary
- Abiah
- Asher
- Ethan
Poland
Girls
- Alice
- Clara
- Julia
- Violet
- Diana
Boys
- Charles
- Dorian
- Lucifer
- Theodore
- Adam
Russia
Girls
- Lilibet
- Lilith
- Polina
- Anastasia
- Elena
Boys
- Victor
- Igor
- Remus
- Joey
- Emrys
South Africa
Girls
- Pedi
- Luna
- Swati
- Amara
- Keziah
Boys
- Jayden
- Kai
- Leo
- Micah
- Zuko
Spain
Girls
- Aria
- Ava
- Luna
- Maya
- Olivia
Boys
- Santiago
- Louis
- Jack
- Elias
- Hugo
Sweden
Girls
- Anastasia
- Cora
- Julia
- Celia
- Nora
Boys
- Finn
- Silas
- Caspian
- Adrian
- Atlas
United Arab Emirates
Girls
- Aria
- Liya
- Mariam
- Noor
- Zara
Boys
- Aryan
- Silas
- Jonah
- Vihaan
- Malakai
United Kingdom
Girls
- Luna
- Ophelia
- Elodie
- Iris
- Maeve
Boys
- Arlo
- Oscar
- Hugo
- Albie
- Atticus
United States
Girls
- Luna
- Maeve
- Aurora
- Isla
- Aurelia
Boys
- Silas
- Atticus
- Arlo
- Theodore
- Finn