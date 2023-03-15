Budget 2023: Tories Left Red-Faced By Corporation Tax Gaffe

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with his ministerial box before delivering his Budget Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory bosses were left red-faced by after a tweet managed to get one of Jeremy Hunt’s key Budget announcements wrong.

The party’s press office posted the message as the chancellor was on his feet in the House of Commons.

Advertisement

It said: “So who’s track record for the economy stands up?”

The tweet then said corporation tax was at 30% when Labour was in power, but that under the Tories it was 21%.

Embarrassingly for the Conservatives, Hunt had just confirmed that the government is putting corporation tax up from 19% to 25%.

The tweet was swiftly deleted - but HuffPost UK has obtained a copy.

The now-deleted tweet Twitter

Referring to a gaffe-prone former cabinet member, one Twitter user said: “Chris Graying is in charge of Tory comms.”

Advertisement