Tories Lose 1,000 Council Seats – Which Was Meant To Be Worst-Case Scenario

The Conservative Party has been mocked after a dire set of local election results reached a benchmark.
At around 7.30pm on Friday, the Conservatives had lost more than 1,000 council seats – and rising – with some authorities still to declare.
For the last month, Tory party chairman Greg Hands has been telling anyone who will listen they were on course to lose 1,000 councillors.
But it doesn’t take a seasoned political watcher to know this is “expectation management” – a device used by all political parties during campaigning.
The idea is to set out the worst case scenario, so when it’s not so bad you have a positive story to tell. In short, the Conservatives really didn’t think the May 4 ballots would be this bad.
A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “Rishi Sunak has delivered three things in the past 24 hours – pizza, bacon sandwiches and 1,000 seats lost for the Tories.”
Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting said: “I take it all back Greg Hands – I thought losing 1,000 Conservative councillors was a cynical expectation management exercise, not an ambition. What is the point of Rishi Sunak?”
Twitter was enjoying the show too – with the refresh button getting a hammering.
