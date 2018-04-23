Toronto: Van 'Hits Multiple Pedestrians' In Canadian City

Several people have been injured after a van hit pedestrians in the northern part of Toronto, the city’s police force has said.

Toronto Police described a “collision” in which “numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van” in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of the city.

The driver of the van has been taken into custody, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate act by the driver or a traffic mishap.

It occurred at lunchtime on a sunny day and the sidewalks of the mixed commercial and residential area were full of pedestrians.