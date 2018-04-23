Toronto: Van 'Hits Multiple Pedestrians' In Canadian City

Several people have been injured after a van hit pedestrians in the northern part of Toronto, the city’s police force has said.
Toronto Police described a “collision” in which “numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van” in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of the city.
The driver of the van has been taken into custody, police said.
It was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate act by the driver or a traffic mishap.
It occurred at lunchtime on a sunny day and the sidewalks of the mixed commercial and residential area were full of pedestrians.
Toronto Police initially estimated between eight and 10 people had been injured, but no information on their conditions was released.
Later, a post on the force’s official Twitter account later said: “Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come”.
HuffPost Canada reported Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon as saying first responders were at the scene treating multiple patients but she wouldn’t confirm the number or severity of injuries.
McKinnon urged people to stay out of the area.
Video posted to social media showed desperate attempts to help those who appeared injured.
The incident came as foreign ministers from G7 nations met in the Canadian city for talks.
Reuters reported that security around the hotel which is hosting several of the ministers had not noticeably changed.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were investigating.
Trudeau told reporters: “We’re still gathering information and as soon as we can, we’ll share more information with Canadians.”
