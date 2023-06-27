Tory Candidate For London Mayor Accused Of Groping TV Prouducer

Daniel Korski is a former special adviser to David Cameron. John Phillips via Getty Images

A woman has accused a Tory candidate to be the next mayor of London of groping her 10 years ago.

Daisy Goodwin, who is a TV producer, said the alleged incident took place in 10 Downing Street, where Daniel Korski was working as a special adviser (spad) to then prime minister David Cameron.

A spokesperson for Korski told The Guardian: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.”

Advertisement

Writing in The Times, Goodwin said she had gone to Downing Street to discuss a possible documentary about the trade department.

She said: “When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast.

“Astonished, I said loudly, ‘Are you really touching my breast?’ The spad sprang away from me and I left.”

Goodwin said the experience left her feeling “surprise and some humiliation”.

“The only way to deal with it was to ignore it, has been my attitude,” she said. “I felt that dignified silence was the best course.”

Advertisement

However, at the time of the Me Too movement in 2017, Goodwin wrote an article in the Radio Times about what had happened, although she did not name the spad.

She said: “But now the spad who groped me, aka Daniel Korski, is running to be the Tory candidate for mayor of London. This I think is a reason to name him.”

Korski is one of three Tory candidates in the running to replace Labour’s Sadiq Khan as London mayor.