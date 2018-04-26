A Conservative council candidate who said he was “sweating like a Jew in an Attic” has been suspended by the party.
George Stoakley, who is standing as a candidate in Fen Ditton & Fulbourn in Cambridgeshire at next week’s local elections, made the comment in 2013.
In another tweet the 23-year-old said: “Some people call it aids, I just call it weaponised semen.”
He also branded a girl a “faggot” for using Snapchat to film the X Factor final.
In another tweet he said he would like to have Jeremy Kyle’s job so he could “shout at chavs all day”.
Stoakley, who describes himself as a “Libertarian Conservative” has since protected his Twitter account from being seen in public.
A Conservative spokesman said: “George Stoakley has been suspended and an investigation is underway”.
Brandon Lewis, the Tory party chairman, today warned his local candidates the “difference between winning and losing is a handful of votes”.
Writing on Conservative Home, he said: “Every weekend I post pictures on social media of activists across the country campaigning day and night, in the snow and the sun, to win votes.
“A few extra hours this evening, this weekend, and on Thursday could be the difference between winning a seat, or a ward, or a council.”