A Conservative council candidate who said he was “sweating like a Jew in an Attic” has been suspended by the party.

George Stoakley, who is standing as a candidate in Fen Ditton & Fulbourn in Cambridgeshire at next week’s local elections, made the comment in 2013.

In another tweet the 23-year-old said: “Some people call it aids, I just call it weaponised semen.”

He also branded a girl a “faggot” for using Snapchat to film the X Factor final.