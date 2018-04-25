Ministers have been accused of putting thousands of home-owners at risk of homelessness after new figures suggested cuts to mortgage interest help were hitting the working poor and pensioners.

Amid fears of an interest rate hike this year, Labour hit out as official Government statistics showed a dramatic drop in support for people following a major switch from a system of benefits to loans.

Fewer than 10% of those who used to get so-called Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) payments have taken up the new loan offered in its place, the figures reveal.

Some 93,000 people appear to have lost the state payments as a result.

Support with mortgage interest has been in place for home-owners since 1948 and the SMI scheme was designed to protect claimants on qualifying benefits from repossession when out of work, retired or sick by contributing towards the interest payments on their mortgage.

Claimants were eligible if they had a mortgage and were in receipt of certain benefits such as Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Pension Credit or Universal Credit and have no earned income.