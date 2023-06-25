Greg Hands Gets Rinsed After Claiming Labour Would Put Everyone On The Dole

Tory chairman Greg Hands regularly trolls Labour on Twitter. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tory chairman Greg Hands got rinsed on Twitter after claiming a Labour government would mean “we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre”.

The outspoken MP - who regularly tries to troll the opposition on social media - posted a picture of the famous Tory election ad from 1979 showing a lengthy dole queue with the headline: “Labour isn’t working”.

Advertisement

Hands said: “If Labour get in, we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre.”

Greg Hands's tweet has been well and truly ratio'd Twitter

But the tweet led to a backlash from thousands of Twitter users - with many of them pointing out that Hands himself could be among those out of work after the election.

Well... Someone will be Greggy 🙄 — R1ck Duncan ™ (@rickcduncan) June 24, 2023

You certainly will regardless. — bass4themasses 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@bass4themasses) June 24, 2023

Advertisement

Yep, you and the rest of your grifter mates. Sounds pretty good to me. — Liam (@notsotweets) June 24, 2023