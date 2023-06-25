Politicslabour partyconservative partyUnemployment

Greg Hands Gets Rinsed After Claiming Labour Would Put Everyone On The Dole

Plenty of people made the point that the Tory chairman could be one of those joining the dole queue.
Tory chairman Greg Hands regularly trolls Labour on Twitter.
Tory chairman Greg Hands got rinsed on Twitter after claiming a Labour government would mean “we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre”.

The outspoken MP - who regularly tries to troll the opposition on social media - posted a picture of the famous Tory election ad from 1979 showing a lengthy dole queue with the headline: “Labour isn’t working”.

Hands said: “If Labour get in, we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre.”

Greg Hands's tweet has been well and truly ratio'd
But the tweet led to a backlash from thousands of Twitter users - with many of them pointing out that Hands himself could be among those out of work after the election.

Hands is MP for Chelsea and Fulham, where he was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 11,241.

