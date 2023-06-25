Greg Hands Gets Rinsed After Claiming Labour Would Put Everyone On The Dole

Tory chairman Greg Hands got rinsed on Twitter after claiming a Labour government would mean “we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre”.
The outspoken MP - who regularly tries to troll the opposition on social media - posted a picture of the famous Tory election ad from 1979 showing a lengthy dole queue with the headline: “Labour isn’t working”.
Hands said: “If Labour get in, we’ll all be queuing outside the job centre.”
But the tweet led to a backlash from thousands of Twitter users - with many of them pointing out that Hands himself could be among those out of work after the election.
Hands is MP for Chelsea and Fulham, where he was re-elected in 2019 with a majority of 11,241.