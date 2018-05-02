Tories Suspend Council Candidate After He Claimed 'Country Got Knickers In Twist' Over Racist Comment

A would-be Tory councillor has been suspended after he appeared to suggest the UK “got its knickers in a twist” over an MP’s use of the racist term “n*****”.

Hugh Sach, who was vying to get elected to Fareham Borough Council, has denied he wrote the 2017 Facebook post about Tory MP Anne Marie Morris’ racist outburst.

Morris was suspended after HuffPost UK exclusively revealed how she described a no-deal Brexit as a “real n*****r in the woodpile” at a meeting of eurosceptics in Central London.

Sach, who has claimed his social media profile was hacked, appeared to say “noone really batted an eyelid” when the widely-denounced slogan “If you want a n***** for a neighbour, vote Labour” was used by a Tory candidate in the 1960s.

He said Morris should not have used the racist term but he thought people had made a “big song and dance” about it.