‘Every Party Needs Cash’: Tory Deputy Chair Defends Keeping Frank Hester Donation

Rachel Maclean said "every party needs cash" while discussing Frank Hester's donations to the Tory Party. Channel 4 News

Conservative deputy chair Rachel Maclean has once again defended her party’s decision to keep Frank Hester’s donation because “every party needs cash”.

He’s come under fire after The Guardian reported he once said backbencher Diane Abbott “made you want to hate all black women” and “she should be shot”.

The Conservatives have refused to hand back his donation even since the reports emerged, despite growing calls to do so.

Maclean, in charge of the party’s campaigning, justified the decision on Channel 4 News last night, saying: “Every party needs to have cash, otherwise we have to ask the taxpayer to pay for political parties.”

Host Cathy Newman asked: “You can’t afford to pay it back?”

“You’re putting words into my mouth there,” Maclean replied. “Obviously we are in an election period, every party is spending money, it costs money to run elections.

“The alternative from having private individual who support our values and our philosophy...”

“No matter how unsavoury their views?” Newman asked.

“No of course not, we have already said his comments were racist, he’s apologised for that,” Maclean said.

Shortly after the statement came out, Hester issued a statement saying he “accepts that he was rude” about Abbott, but claimed his “criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of her skin”.

The statement also claimed Hester had tried to ring the MP twice to try and apologise for his remarks.

Newman asked Maclean how much of the donation the Tories have already spent.

The MP replied: “I honestly don’t know because I don’t have close involvement with the accounts of the actual party.”

When further pressured over exactly how much Hester had donated, Maclean hit back: “Frankly, it’s not my job to look after the accounts, there are other people who are doing that.”

Cathy Newman, "Why are you keeping Frank Hester's £15 million donation despite alleged racist and misogynist comments?"



Conservative MP Rachel Maclean, "Every party needs to have cash, otherwise we need to ask the tax payer"



