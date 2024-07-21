Top Tory Victoria Atkins Slammed For 'Shameful' Behaviour In The Commons

Surreal and reprehensible



A top Tory has been called out for interrupting a cabinet minister and heckling jim from the dispatch box.

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins, who is expected to run for the party leadership, had to be rebuked by the deputy speaker for her “abominable” behaviour in the Commons.

On Friday afternoon, the new environment, food and rural affairs secretary Steve Reed began his first speech as a member of government by talking about the Labour’s plan to “get Britain building again”.

It was part of the parliamentary debate on the King’s Speech.

But, he was interrupted repeatedly by Tories – first by Tory backbencher and former party chair Richard Holden, who stood up to indicate he wanted to speak.

But Reed refused to give way, saying there was not enough time for Holden’s speech and that other “members should have spoken for less time” earlier in the three-hour debate.

Reed then attacked the Conservatives for neglected parts of the country.

The shadow housing, communities and local government secretary, Kemi Badenoch, who is also expected to try out for Tory leader, then attempted to cut in.

But Reed said: “I am very sorry but there are only three minutes left and I need to cover the points that have been raised. They had their time.”

He resumed by talking about how Labour plans to increase the number of mental health professionals.

Atkins then jumped up and leant across the despatch box while shouting at Reed, seemingly irate.

The deputy speaker Sir Christopher Chope had to shout: “Order. The right honourable member for Louth and Horncastle [Atkins] has behaved abominably.”

According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Atkins’ office said: “Conservative MPs were trying to get answers about their budgets for farming, flood defences and food security, which the minister ignored.

“She will always stand up fearlessly for farmers and our rural area in Westminster, even if that means a rare admonishment from the Chair.”

Reed wrapped up his speech by reeling off the “Tories’ failure”, calling his opponents “the party of broken dreams”.

Closing the debate, Reed said: “After 14 years of chaos, there is once again hope for our environment, hope for our countryside and hope for our rural communities. I welcome the king’s speech, I recommend it to this house.”

Over the weekend, clips of this exchange were picked up by other MPs....

This is shameful behaviour and cannot be tolerated



Change means higher standards of behaviour within the Commons and the opposition needs to quickly catch up with the new agenda https://t.co/Xx4kgdeWaD — Jo White MP (@JoWhite_MP) July 20, 2024

This happened during my first experience of a debate in the chamber. The behaviour of several Conservative MPs was appalling. After the debate, I asked a group of them why they behaved that way. I was accused of rudeness myself for having the temerity to ask. Absolutely shocking. https://t.co/PuS57iyTqI — Max Wilkinson MP (@mpmwilko) July 20, 2024

I witnessed this first-hand. The Conservatives proved the electorate got it right: they are not fit for government. https://t.co/XdDkGg4KhH — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) July 20, 2024

.... as well as other users on X...

What on earth did she think she was playing at here? She’s not a newbie, she knows this isn’t remotely within the rules. https://t.co/MjLAtT27eO — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) July 19, 2024

Atkins is playing to the bovine halfwits in her party in an attempt to become leader.

Unbelievably cynical. https://t.co/w7lXXMTzew — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 21, 2024

Disgraceful behaviour by Louth MP and former Health Secretary @VictoriaAtkins . She should have been removed from the Chamber. https://t.co/5RwXNt6PjK — Richard Papworth (@RichardPapworth) July 20, 2024

I don't think I've ever seen such bad behaviour from a shadow minister at the Despatch Box. https://t.co/liSYO9gtfq — Warren Morgan (@warrenmorgan) July 19, 2024

The Tories are abominable and very sad, bad losers.



Whoever they pick to be their leader they still won’t offer the change this country needs.



This new Labour Government has made more positive change in 2 weeks than the Tories did in 14 chaotic and disastrous years. https://t.co/vru3udkaZE — Kevin Lee (@KevinLee) July 21, 2024