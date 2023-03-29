Tory MP Hits Out At Party Bosses After Being Cleared Of Sexual Assault

Solihull MP Julian Knight Julian Knight via PA Media

A senior Tory MP has hit out at his party after being cleared by police following a serious sexual assault allegation.

Julian Knight said Conservative whips “acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice” by publicly naming him when the complaint was made.

He said his name had been “dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged” as a result.

The Solihull MP, who is chairman of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, recused himself from parliament last December until the case was resolved.

In a statement this afternoon, he said: “The fact is that there was never anything for the police to investigate.

“This was a single, false and malicious allegation initially brought to them by third parties, each of whom had their own clear motives for doing so.

“In publicly naming me in connection with the allegation, the Conservative whips office acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice by removing my anonymity.

“Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged.

“The conduct of one person in the whips office, and the language used towards me, was particularly egregious.”

Knight also took aim at the police for the way they handled their investigation into him.

“Had the police taken the simple step at outset of interviewing me under caution, they would have seen that the allegation was false and scandalous,” he said.

“Instead, they waited four months, without ever talking to me, before deciding there was nothing for them to investigate.

“I have been left effectively to prove my innocence through my public statements and letters to the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the chief whip. That cannot be right.

“It is now my intention to use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside parliament involved in having this allegation brought against me.”