Tory MP Confronts Education Secretary Over 'Appalling' Conditions Of Academies

A Tory MP has ripped into Education Secretary over the “appalling” state of academies in her northern constituency, saying the nuclear industry had to step in to provide computers.

Trudy Harrison demanded action from Damian Hinds as she revealed the Whitehaven Academy in Copeland, Cumbria, had “rotten window frames” which had to be nailed shut while students were left working in 36C heat because of a faulty heating system.

The MP fumed at her party colleague, who was appearing before the powerful Commons Education Committee, that “potentially millions” of pounds had been misspent “at one school alone” by the managing multi-academy trust, Bright Tribe.

Spelling out anger over Bright Tribe’s monthly spend on IT and building maintenance, Harrison went on to call for academies, which are free from local authority control, to face greater finance transparency rules and inspections from Ofsted.

“The finances of the multi-academy trusts is what concerns me the most,” she said.

“Bright Tribe are not transparent and the parents have actually had to become part-time detectives in finding out the amount of money that is spent every month: a 9% top-slice, £10,000-a-month on IT when actually the nuclear industry is stepping in to provide the school with computers because it doesn’t have a suitable IT system, £36,000-a-month on the estate.