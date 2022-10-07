Tory MP Conor Burns Sacked By Liz Truss Over 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory MP Conor Burns has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and been sacked from his job as a trade minister following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said on Friday afternoon: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The prime minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

Burns was appointed as a minister in the department for international trade by Liz Truss when she took office in early September.

A No.10 spokesperson said he had now been removed from that post. “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the prime minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

“The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

According to The Sun – which first reported the story – it followed complaints about Burns’ behaviour at this week’s Conservative Party’ conference.

The 50-year-old told the paper that “he will fully cooperate with the investigation and looks forward to clearing his name”.

Burns, who has been the MP for Bournemouth West since 2010, was a close ally of Boris Johnson.